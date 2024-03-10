A massive fire broke out in Tamil Nadu today, March 10. As per news agency ANI, a Forest fire broke out at the Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple hill in Madurai due to an intense heat wave. A video of the forest fire has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 15-second video clip shows large flames of fire billowing in the sky. Tamil Nadu Fire: Blaze Erupts in Matchbox Manufacturing Unit in Thoothukudi (Watch Video).

Forest Fire in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A Forest fire broke out at Madurai's Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple hill due to an intense heat wave. pic.twitter.com/Bsjg1cfISX — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

