Three men have been arrested after they allegedly caught a snake, bit off its head, and recorded the incident on mobile phone in Tamil Nadu. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media prompting environmental activists to alert the Wildlife Crime Control authorities. In the shocking video, the accused identified as Mohan is seen holding the snake and shouting that it bit his hand and that he would take revenge. Mohan refuses to listen to his associates who urge him to leave the snake and bites off its head. Following the incident, Mohan, Surya, and Santosh were arrested. Dog Attack Video: CCTV Camera Captures Two Men's Narrow Escape After Being Attacked by Pack of Aggressive Street Dogs in Jalandhar.

Man Bites Off Snake’s Head in Tamil Nadu

This is disgusting. A guy is caught on tape biting off a rat snake head in Arakkonam. The accused is identified as Mohan. @NewIndianXpress @xpresstn @tnforestdept pic.twitter.com/mrnvlHN7RE — S V Krishna Chaitanya (@Krish_TNIE) April 4, 2023

