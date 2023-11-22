Heavy rainfall lashed Tamil Nadu's Ooty city today, November 22. A video shared by news agency ANI shows rain lashing parts of Tamil Nadu's Ooty city. The 2-minute 45-second video clip shows visuals of heavy rainfall from near Ketti Valley in Ooty. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days. Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Over 10 Districts Across State in Next Three Days.

Heavy Rainfall in Ooty

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Ooty city. (Visuals from near Ketti Valley) pic.twitter.com/p7NLgimIV9 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

