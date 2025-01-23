They say karma can be ruthless, and at times it can even be instant! A rickshaw driver in Tamil Nadu learned this lesson the hard way. In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, an autorickshaw driver in Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, is seen driving his rickshaw recklessly and trying to hit a boy riding his bicycle while crossing him. However, there is a twist in the story! The driver is met with instant karma as his rickshaw topples over. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and it highlights the dangers of reckless driving and emphasises the importance of road safety awareness. Watch the viral video below. Maihar: Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Overturns, ‘Flies’ Over Man Tying Shoelaces on Road in Madhya Pradesh, 1 Critically Injured (Watch Video).

Reckless Autorickshaw Driver Is Met With Instant Karma

Autorickshaw toppled as the driver tried to hit a boy riding a bicycle with his hand while crossing him in Kadayanallur pic.twitter.com/J75pvIZ96p — Thinakaran Rajamani (@thinak_) January 21, 2025

Reckless Driver Causes Autorickshaw To Topple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Trending Indian 🇮🇳 (@thetrendingindian)

