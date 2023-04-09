Thousands of devotees took part in Rath yatra at Thiruparankundram Muruga temple in Madurai. Video shows devotees gathering around the temple and seeking blessings. Thousands of people participated in the yatra that is held annually. Kerala: IIrinjadappilly Sri Krishna Temple Replaces Elephant With 800 kg Robot for Rituals (See Pics).

Madurai Rath Yatra

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Thousands of devotees take part in Rath yatra at Thiruparankundram Muruga temple in Madurai pic.twitter.com/n6nrbBI5TB — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

