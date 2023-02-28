A temple in Kerala has introduced a mechanical elephant to conduct its rituals. IIrinjadappilly Sri Krishna temple has introduced an 11-foot robotic elephant weighing 800 kg for performing rituals, ANI reported. The robot elephant was donated to the temple by PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals India). The robotic elephant was named ‘Irinjadappilly Raman’. Kerala High Court Says No Inclusion of Political Party Representatives in Temple Governing Bodies.

Temple Replaces Elephant With Robot for Rituals:

