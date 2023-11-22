A tourist van met with an accident on a national highway near Velayuthampalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district on Wednesday, November 22. As many as 23 people including two children rescued safely. The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. Further details into the incident are awaited. Uber Driver Rams Into Truck While Busy on Phone Call At Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Man, Daughter Escape Death (See Pics).

Tamil Nadu Accident Video

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A tourist van met with an accident on a national highway near Velayuthampalayam in Karur district. 23 people including two children rescued safely. The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XJ7zxfIYqA — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

