A BJP booth committee member was asked to leave the booth after he objected to a Muslim voter who arrived at the polling booth sixth ward in Melur municipality in a hijab. The BJP booth agent asked the woman to take the hijab off. However, several DMK and AIADMK members opposed him.

#TamilNadu Urban Local Body Poll |A BJP booth committee member objected to a woman voter who arrived at a polling booth in Madurai while wearing a hijab;he asked her to take it off. DMK, AIADMK members objected to him following which Police intervened. He was asked to leave booth pic.twitter.com/UEDAG5J0eH — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

