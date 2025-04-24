Shaitan Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, expressed disappointment after his plans to travel to Pakistan for his wedding were disrupted due to the sudden closure of the Attari border. “What the terrorists have done is wrong… We are not being allowed to go (to Pakistan)… Let us see what will happen now,” he said. The Union Government announced on Thursday that the Attari integrated checkpost will remain closed until further notice. However, individuals who have already crossed into Pakistan with valid endorsements may return through the same route before May 1, 2025. Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Retaliates; Announces Suspension of Indus Water Treaty With Pakistan, Closure of Attari-Wagah Border.

Amritsar’s Attari Border Closure Halts Cross-Border Wedding Plans

#WATCH | Shaitan Singh, a Rajasthan citizen, who was scheduled to cross the Amritsar's Attari border to enter Pakistan for his wedding today, says, " What the terrorists have done is wrong...We are not being allowed to go (to Pakistan) as the border is closed...Let us see what… pic.twitter.com/FEEuf1GxZG — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)