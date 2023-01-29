Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav showed his talents as a singer while he performed a duet with singer Abhijeet in Aurangabad. At the Surya Mahotsav in Bihar's Aurangabad, the RJD leader was seen crooning along with Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. In the video, Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya can be seen standing alongside Tejashwi Yadav at a public event, while the duo sings along to the famous song ‘Badi mushkil hai’, which is a classic from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1994 movie Anjaam. Yadav shared the video of him singing with Abhijeet Bhattacharya on his twitter handle. Playing on Front Foot! Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Hits Cricket Nets, Plays Different Strokes With Bat (Watch Video).

Tejashwi Yadav Sings With Abhijeet in Aurangabad:

औरंगाबाद जिले के देव में आयोजित सूर्य महोत्सव, 2023 के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर हिन्दी फिल्मों के सुप्रसिद्ध गायक अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य जी ने आखिरकार सुर में सुर मिलाने पर मजबूर कर ही दिया। pic.twitter.com/XzqWLzX0S8 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 28, 2023

