On Sunday night, a massive fire broke out in the Chintalmet area in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. According to reports, three shops were gutted in the fire. Officials said that no casualties were reported. In a separate incident, a huge cloud of smoke emerged from a hotel in Hazratganj after a fire broke out at the site in UP's Lucknow.

Check Tweet:

Telangana | A massive fire broke out in Chintalmet area in Rangareddy district, last night. Three shops were gutted in fire. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/wa9lLRkLDs — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

