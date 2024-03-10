Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Godam Nagesh, Shanampudi Saidireddy and Seetaram Naik joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The three leaders joined the saffron party at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today. This comes only several weeks prior to Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BB Patil Joins BJP: BRS MP From Zaheerabad Switch Sides Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Telangana BRS leaders including Godam Nagesh, Shanampudi Saidireddy and Seetaram Naik join BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Vb6SqNu6zV — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

