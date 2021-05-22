Telangana Lockdown: Vehicles of Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo Delivery Boys Seized, Fined in Hyderabad (Watch Video)

Police seize vehicles of Zomato,Uber eats,swiggy & Dunzo delivery boys & fined Rs 1000 each in Hyderabad on Saturday nd as per police the vehicles will b released after 5pm, police say's food delivery agents cannot be considerd under essential services. Express video by R V K Rao pic.twitter.com/LvF4Ry2Bmg — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) May 22, 2021

