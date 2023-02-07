Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday flagged off three electric double decker buses in Hyderabad. Besides KTR, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar were also present for the event. The electric buses have been opened for traffic and will be used for tourism purposes on important routes. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Says ‘Politicians Need To Focus on Economics Not Politics’.

KTR Flags Off 3 Electric Double Decker Buses

The first 3 E-Double decker buses ordered by @HMDA_Gov were opened for traffic by Chief secy Ms Santhi Kumari in the presence of @KTRBRS @DrRanjithReddy & @imAkbarOwaisi. 3 more being added shortly. These will be used for tourism purposes on imp routes! pic.twitter.com/IX3U1heR0m — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) February 7, 2023

