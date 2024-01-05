Hyderabad, January 5: Four persons died and three others suffered injuries in a road accident in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana on Friday, police said. A van hit an autorickshaw on the highway on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar Friday evening resulting in the tragedy. Telangana Road Accident: Five Killed After Two Vehicles Collide at Jaklere in Narayanapet District, Probe On.

6 persons, including a child died and 2 injured critically, when a #Speeding lorry hit an auto and a bike on NH-44 at #Balanagar in #Mahabubnagar dist, today. Angry mob #Protests on road and set #fire to the lorry, leads to a traffic jam on highway.#RoadAccident #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/rgrRwcf6W6 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 5, 2024

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that full details were awaited. Media reports said the van was set on fire by angry people at the spot.

