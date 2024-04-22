A speeding car reportedly lost control and crashed into a lorry in Telangana on Monday, April 22, 2024. The incident took place near Mukundapuram in Munagala mandal of Suryapet district. According to initial reports, two persons died in the accident. Further details are awaited. Karnataka Road Accident: Four Dead As Car Rams Into Lorry Near Kondli Cross in Gubbi (Watch Video).

Telangana Road Accident

Here is the #CCTv and video. The #Speeding car lost control and crashed under a stationary container, near Mukundapuram in Munagala mandal of Suryapet district. Two people died in the fatal road accident.#CarAccident #RoadSafety #RoadAccident #Telangana #Suryapet https://t.co/z6G35yjkJU pic.twitter.com/7O0ayAOkoG — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 22, 2024

