In Hyderabad’s Tappachabutra area, a controversy erupted after a piece of meat was discovered inside the Sankata Vimochana Hanuman Temple, sparking protests from locals on Wednesday, February 12. The incident, initially perceived as an act of sacrilege, took a surprising turn when CCTV footage revealed that a stray cat was responsible for carrying the meat into the temple. The footage, released by the Hyderabad Police, shows the cat entering the temple with the piece of "mutton" in its mouth, which was later found behind the Shiva Lingam. Senior police officials, including DCP G Chandra Mohan, visited the temple to investigate the matter, with four teams analysing surrounding CCTV footage. Following the revelation, police urged citizens to refrain from spreading misinformation, assuring that the investigation had conclusively identified the cat as the culprit. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death With Daughter From 18th Floor of Building in Cyberabad’s Narsingi, Investigations Underway.

Stray Cat Carries ‘Mutton’ Inside Sankata Vimochana Hanuman Temple in Tappachabutra

Another #CCTV footage clearly showed a #cat carrying a piece of #meat in its mouth and entering the temple premises. The footage conclusively proved that the Stray Cat Identified as Culprit in #Tappachabutra #Temple, #Hyderabad Meat Incident. The footage conclusively proved… pic.twitter.com/6q5A5EGPZz — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 13, 2025

