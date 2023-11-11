Multiple videos showing passenger rush in the railways during the festive season of Diwali 2023 are going viral on social media. The viral clips shared by a user on X, formerly Twitter, show jam-packed express trains as people rush home in time to celebrate the festival of lights with their families. "Thanks for ruining my Diwali," the user said. The user said that Indian Railways has the worst management, as he could not board his train even after having a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. "No help from the Police. Many people like me were not able to board," he said in his post. The viral clips show a massive crowd boarding the express train to reach home for the Diwali 2023 festival. However, several passengers, including the user who had confirmed tickets, could not board the train due to the massive passenger rush. Stampede at Surat Railway Station: One Dead, Two Injured in Stampede As Passengers Rush To Board Bihar-Bound Special Train for Diwali, Chhath Festivals in Gujarat (Watch Videos).

Thanks for Ruining My Diwali

PNR 8900276502 Indian Railways Worst management Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police. Many people like me were not able to board. @AshwiniVaishnaw I want a total refund of ₹1173.95 @DRMBRCWR pic.twitter.com/O3aWrRqDkq — Anshul Sharma (@whoisanshul) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)