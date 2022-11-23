On Wednesday, the Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at Mumbai Airport, today. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) took to Twitter to share pictures of the Airbus Beluga Super Transporter. In its post, the CSMIA said that the Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at Mumbai Airport and left us all awestruck. "Tell us what you think of its unique design," the post read. Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Issue: 'We Will Fight To Bring All Marathi-Speaking Villages to Our State' Says Devendra Fadnavis.

Airbus Beluga Makes First Appearance at Mumbai Airport

The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at Mumbai Airport, today. (Source: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/Eb5PdTq4Uj — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

See Post:

Look who made a pitstop at @CSMIA_Official! The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at #MumbaiAirport and left us all awestruck. Tell us what you think of its unique design.#GatewayToGoodness #Beluga #Aviation #PlaneSpotting #AviationDaily #Airbus pic.twitter.com/T4W1OCkduG — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) November 22, 2022

