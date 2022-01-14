New Delhi, January 14: India reports 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases (6.7% higher than yesterday) and 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active case stand at 12,72,073 and the daily positivity rate stood at 14.78%. Confirmed cases of Omicron reported was 5,753.

The country recorded 315 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,350: Union Health Ministry As per the ministry, over 15.17 crore balance COVID vaccine doses are available with the States/UTs to be administered — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

