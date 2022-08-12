Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of renowned singer Shivamogga Subbanna who died due to heart attack on Thursday night. He was 83. He breathed his last at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru. Shivamogga Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing.

Check Tweet:

The exceptional Shivamogga Subbanna was a household name for those who love Kannada songs and music. His works are admired and so are his efforts to connect gems of Kannada poetry with the present generation. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2022

