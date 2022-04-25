The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely to open on May 4 and close on May 9, 2022, sources said on Monday. Earlier, the company had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with market regulator SEBI.

Check Tweet:

The much-awaited initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to open on May 4: Sources privy to the development told ANI — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

