The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 91.50. The reduced price will come into effect from today. Now, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be priced at Rs 1,885, instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi.

LPG Cylinder Price Reduced:

