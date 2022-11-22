On Tuesday, the Punjab Police launched a massive drive, for verification of arms licences. Speaking about the drive, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "It has been observed that many weapons have been issued to fake addresses." Punjab Shocker: Four Women Kidnap Factory Worker, Rape Him Overnight in Jalandhar.

Police Launch Drive for Verification of Arms Licence

The Punjab Police has launched a massive drive, for verification of arms licences. It has been observed that many weapons have been issued to fake addresses: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav pic.twitter.com/nxruu7H8SH — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)