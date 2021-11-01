Punjab Chief Minister Charnjit Singh Channi on Monday announced 11 percent hike in dearness allowance for the state government employees. The announced was made by Channi duirng a press conference held in Chandigarh. The development came just days ahead of Diwali 2021.

Tweet By ANI:

The state government has announced a 11% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for State government employees: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said during a press conference in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/AMJv5H8YWW — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

