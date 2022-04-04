The Cyber Cell of Tamil Nadu police has launched an investigation into a group sex video involving a female school teacher and boy students. According to reports, the 42-year-old teacher of a government school in Madurai and her 39-year-old lover were arrested on Sunday and are in police custody.

