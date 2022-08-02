The website of Taiwan's presidential office received an overseas cyberattack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, a source briefed on the matter said. The website was later brought back online. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday.

The website of Taiwan's presidential office receives an overseas cyber attack: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

