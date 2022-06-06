The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has busted reports suggesting that it is considering changes to the existing currency, and banknotes by replacing Mahatma Gandhi's face with that of others. "There is no such proposal by the Reserve Bank of India to make any changes in the existing currency and bank notes," the RBI said.

