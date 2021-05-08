Third Consignment of Remdesivir Containing 25,000 Doses Reaches India from US:

"Third consignment from Gilead Sciences of 25,000 doses of Remdesivir reach India from United States. 1,80,000 doses have reached so far. More to follow," tweets Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to US pic.twitter.com/pFhb438Mwx — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)