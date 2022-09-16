Thousands of #nurses in the #US state of Minnesota returned to work after a three-day strike.



The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) said the strike, taken part in by 15,000 nurses, is believed to be the largest of its kind in US history, reports Xinhua news agency. pic.twitter.com/FQaiBg0wqs— IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)