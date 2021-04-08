PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Tika Utsav' From April 11 to 14 To Vaccinate Maximum People:

11th to 14th April can be observed as 'Tika (vaccination) Utsav' for COVID19 vaccination: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/8PfY6EZftS — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)