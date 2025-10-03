Week 6 gets underway in the highly competitive Pro Kabaddi League with as many as two matches. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoodhas in the first match at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns against Haryana Steelers, where the kabaddi match will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Both the PKL 2025 matches on October 3 will be played at SDAT multipurpose indoor stadium. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar Shares Honest Take on Balancing Raider and Leadership Duties, Says ‘I Don’t Let Raider in Me Affect My Captaincy’

Today's PKL 2025 Match Live

"Kaise challang maar di chhore ne" 😉🗣 Pankaj Mohite’s stunning escape sent the Haryanvi Comm Box into a frenzy! Enjoy PKL 12 in Haryanvi Commentary 👉 Every day, 7:30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Ngis8EGZVN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 2, 2025

