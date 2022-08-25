The Bombay High Court recently said that even touching the private parts of a child with sexual intent is sufficient to be construed as sexual assault under the POCSO Act. The Bombay High Court further said that the absence of injury will not make any difference. "Touching child's private parts with sexual intent attracts #POCSO Act," the Bombay HC stated. Age And Regular Attendance In Court Not A Reason For Lesser Punishment In Rape Case: Bombay High Court.

Check Tweet:

Absence of injury will not make any difference, touching child's private parts with sexual intent attracts #POCSO Act: Bombay HC#bombayhighcourt — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)