Bombay High Court on Saturday, August 20 said a rape convict's age and regular attendance in court hearings can not be a reason for a lesser punishment under the law. High Court said this during a hearing of a case on the prison sentence of a man who raped his deaf and mute sister-in-law in 2005.

Check Tweet Below:

Rape Convict's Advanced Age & Regular Attendance In Court No Reason For Lesser Sentence Than Minimum Punishment Under Law: Bombay High Court @CourtUnquote https://t.co/hP1Ien0Bmj — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)