Train services have been disrupted in Andhra Pradesh after a goods train traveling from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam collided with a girder due to heavy loading on March 17. The impact damaged the track, bringing the train to a halt near Anakapalli. Authorities swiftly responded to assess the situation and begin restoration work. However, train movement on the parallel track remains unaffected, ensuring minimal delays. A video shared by ANI shows officials inspecting the site and carrying out repairs. Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Video: Four Wagons of Goods Train Derails at Rayanapadu Near Vijayawada Railway Station, No Casualties Reported.

Goods Train Collides With Girder in Andhra Pradesh

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A goods train travelling from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam collided with a girder due to heavy loading today, damaging the track and coming to a halt near Anakapalli. Train services between Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam were temporarily disrupted.… pic.twitter.com/Oj2tZk77uw — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)