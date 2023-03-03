The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Tamil Nadu's Trichy recently seized one gold chain of 24 carat weighing 120 grams worth over Rs 6 lakh. The AIU seized the gold chain from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Thursday. "The chain was concealed in the rectum of the male passenger," AIU officials said. Kerala: Customs Seizes Four Gold Capsules Worth Rs 53 Lakh From Dubai Passenger at Kochi Airport (See Pic).

AIU Seize Gold Chain Word Rs 6 Lakh

Trichy, Tamil Nadu |The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Trichy seized one gold chain of 24 carat weighing 120 grams worth over Rs 6 Lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai yesterday. The chain was concealed in the rectum of the male passenger: AIU pic.twitter.com/NeEhhos6hf — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

