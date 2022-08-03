The Tripura government on Wednesday has cleared a proposal for a 5 percent hike in dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1. The decision comes ahead of the Tripura assembly election which are due in March next year.

Check Tweet:

Tripura govt announces 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees, pensioners with effect from July 1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)