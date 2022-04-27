US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19. Apparently, she has has exhibited no symptoms of the novel coronavirus. According to a statement released by the White House, Harris will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence. The statement also states that President Joe Biden is not a close contact of Harris.

Check tweet:

