60,212 COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra in Past 24 Hours, State Facing Shortage of Oxygen, Beds, Remdesivir, Says Uddhav Thackeray:

60,212 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported in the State today: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/3oIYfoOxYU — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/D32gXQLjHR — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

