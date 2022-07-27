Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis wished Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wished Thackeray on his birthday via Twitter. Former Maharashtra CM turned 62 today.

“Happy Birthday to Hon. Mr. Uddhavji Thackeray, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I pray that he may have a healthy and long life at the feet of Mother Jagdamba…” tweeted Maharashtra CM.

महाराष्ट्राचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री माननीय श्री.उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांना वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. त्यांना निरोगी दीर्घायुष्य लाभो हीच आई जगदंबेच्या चरणी प्रार्थना.... — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 27, 2022

"Happy Birthday to Former Chief Minister Shri Uddhavji Thackeray! I wish them a healthy life and long life"! tweeted Devendra Fadnavis.

In June 2022, Eknath Shinde and 39 other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

