A woman journalist alleged that she was manhandled during an event in Ujjain. The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Woman Journalist Naina Yadav said that her saree was pulled at the event. She said that she was manhandled by the team management. She also said that this happened in front of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but he said that such things happens in huge crowd. Noida: Woman Detained for Manhandling Security Guard at Jaypee Wishtown Housing Society (Watch Video).

Watch Video: Woman Journalist Naina Yadav Alleges Manhandling

शिवराज की बेशर्मी का नया कीर्तिमान, — उज्जैन में एक महिला पत्रकार की साड़ी पकड़कर खींचने और नोचने की घटना को बताया सामान्य, महिला पत्रकार ने बेटियों की सुरक्षा पर सवाल उठाया। शिवराज जी, आपको बेशर्मी के 100% अंक मिलते हैं। बेटियों की कैसे बचें लाज, जब मुख्यमंत्री हो शिवराज॥ pic.twitter.com/de90HHgtLB — MP Congress (@INCMP) February 19, 2023

