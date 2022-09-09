King Charles III will be officially proclaimed as Britain's new Monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace on September 10, as per reports. Queen Elizabeth III who died at 96 is the longest-serving monarch of the royal UK family.

