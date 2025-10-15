In Una, Himachal Pradesh, a high-speed Himachal Roadways bus lost control and crashed into a road divider on Wednesday morning. The impact was so strong that the bus spun around after hitting the divider. Fortunately, the bus did not overturn, and all passengers on board escaped unhurt. The incident caused temporary traffic disruption, but no major injuries were reported. Eyewitnesses noted the bus was moving at a high speed when the driver appeared to lose control. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Over 15 Feared Dead, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Expresses Condolences Over Loss of Life in AC Bus Accident (Watch Videos).

Speeding Bus Hits Divider in Una

🚨 ऊना से शिमला जा रही एचआरटीसी की बस, बस अड्डे से थोड़ी ही दूर जाकर हादसे का शिकार हो गई। सड़क किनारे अनियंत्रित होकर बस पूरी तरह घूम गई। ⚠️ 🎥 Himachal Dastak pic.twitter.com/KhbFcMciv8 — The Modern Himachal (@I_love_himachal) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Aaj Tak ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

