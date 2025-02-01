In the Union Budget 2025 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced various changes related to the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector. Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will introduce customised credit cards with an INR 5 lakh limit for micro-enterprises. "The government will also increase credit guarantee cover for MSMEs to improve credit access," Sitharaman added. Union Budget 2025–26 Speech: India World’s Fastest Growing Economy on Way To Become Viksit Bharat, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

Customised Credit Cards for Micro Enterprises

Making it Easier for MSMEs to get Loans Credit guarantee cover for MSMEs to be significantly enhanced Customized Credit Cards for Micro Enterprises to be introduced#ViksitBharatBudget2025 #Budget2025 #UnionBudget2025 pic.twitter.com/mLJTmKKnPt — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) February 1, 2025

