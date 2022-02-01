Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday has started her Budget speech at the Parliament by remembering all those lives that were lost owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Cabinet has approved the Budget 2022.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the #UnionBudget2022 at the Parliament pic.twitter.com/Uh9QrmzfPz — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)