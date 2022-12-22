The government has blocked 104 YouTube channels and 45 YouTube videos for providing “false” and “misleading” information that could lead to rumours or fear-mongering, minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Thursday. He said that government has banned 104 YouTube channels and blocked 45 individual videos, four Facebook accounts and two posts, three accounts on Instagram, five Twitter accounts, and three podcasts. He further said that government has also taken strict action against two apps and six websites as well. The ministry will not hesitate to take such strict action to preserve the country’s security, he further said. Fake News Crackdown: 45 Videos, 10 YouTube Channels Blocked for Airing False Information With Intent To Spread Religious Hatred

Check Tweet:

Union minister Anurag Thakur says 104 YouTube channels, 45 videos, four Facebook accounts, three Instagram accounts, five Twitter handles and six websites blocked for spreading misinformation and threatening national security — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)