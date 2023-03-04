A newborn baby girl was found abandoned near a garbage dump in Kharkhoda police station area here, police said on Saturday. The one-day-old infant, weighing 1.8 kg, was found inside a bag kept on a pile of garbage at Lohia Nagar dumping ground in Bijli Bamba Chowki area on Friday, they said. police spokesman said the child was rushed to a hospital on Garh Road in the city. Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan examined the child and admitted her to the district women’s hospital. Uttar Pradesh: Thieves Try To Steal AC From Shop in Meerut, Get Caught by Owner, Video Goes Viral.

Newborn Found Near Garbage Dump:

UP | A newborn baby girl was found abandoned by a family in Meerut. She was admitted to the hospital. Condition of the girl child is stable. We will admit the girl child to women's hospital: Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer (03.03) pic.twitter.com/NGhLxe6eHq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)