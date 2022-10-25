A badly wounded young girl pleaded for help on a roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj but no help arrived as a group of men stood around her filming her. The video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, the young girl can be seen seeking help but bystanders continue filming her without any attempt to help the injured girl. She pleaded for help until a policeman arrived and came to her rescue. A video of the local police officer in charge of the outpost running toward an autorickshaw while carrying the seriously injured girl has gone viral. According to Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh the young girl was found injured and the neighbourhood police rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

Onlookers Record Video Instead of Helping Minor:

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में एक 12 साल की मासूम घर से मिट्टी की गुल्लक खरीदने निकली थी घंटो बाद भी घर नहीं लौटी, फिर खबर आई वो खून में लथपथ गेस्ट हाउस के पीछे मिली है बच्ची बदहवास हालत में थी लोग मदद की जगह वीडियो बना रहे थे !! pic.twitter.com/fibz7nKa4z — People Against Rapes In India (@pariforindia) October 24, 2022

Policeman Rushes Girl to Safety:

A minor girl was found lying in a pool of blood behind a guest house in #Kannauj . While locals were busy clicking photos, instead of helping her, a Policeman who reached the sport, took her in his arms and ran towards a nearby hospital to save her. pic.twitter.com/AtqRxQpSin — Sanjay (@sanjaykumarpv) October 25, 2022

