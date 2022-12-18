In a tragic accident, two people were killed and one got injured after a speeding car hit a bike on the national highway in Handia village in Prayagraj. The accident took place at around 1:30 pm. Reportedly, the trio was riding a bike. The deceased were identified as Vivek Maurya (29), and Sushil Maurya (20). The injured, identified as Ritesh Maurya was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while the dead bodies were sent to SRN hospital. A complaint was filed against an unidentified car driver and a probe has been launched. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera, Speeding Car Rams Into Bike Before Crashing in Maharashtra's Chandrapur (Video).

