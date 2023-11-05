In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Agra, a doctor slipped and came under the train while he was trying to deboard it after dropping off his daughter. The disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The body of the man was split into two as the train moved over his body. The doctor had gone to drop his daughter at the station and was trying to deboard the train. This is when the tragic incident happened in which he lost his life. Rajasthan: Miscreants Open Fire At Hotel in Alwar, Leave Slip Demanding Extortion of Rs 50 Lakh (Watch Video).

Man Dies While Deboarding Train

UP : आगरा के डॉक्टर लाखन सिंह की ट्रेन हादसे में मौत हो गई। वे बेटी को बैठाकर चलती ट्रेन से उतर रहे थे। बैलेंस गड़बड़ाया और ट्रेन के नीचे आ गए। सिर धड़ से अलग हो गया। पैसेंजर को ट्रेन में सीट तक बैठाने, आराम से वापस उतरने की ये 'परंपरा' अक्सर पेरेंट्स की जान ले लेती है। pic.twitter.com/y8RC24FLqB — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 5, 2023

